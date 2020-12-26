Beckett Dirk Medley

Family members include his parents, Katie and Trent; Grandparents, Kim Webster of Columbus, NE, Timothy Webster of Hastings, NE, Craig (Krystal) Medley of Dorchester, Ne, and Trudy Jensen (Ron Hoefler) of Lincoln, NE; aunts and uncles, Ashlynn Webster, Annya Webster, Sky (Colton) Agler, Amber Jensen, Sean (Sam) Hoefler, Sadie (Cam) Adams, Harley Hagen and Cole Johnson. Playing in Heaven with sibling baby Medley, many grandparents and many friends.

Memorial service to be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street, Lincoln, NE. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and masks are required. We respectfully ask for your understanding and adherence to these guidelines. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Online condolences and “Hugs from Home” available at roperandsons.com.