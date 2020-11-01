Beatriz Miranda Age 90 of Lincoln formerly Scottsbluff Died 10-29-2020. Private Mass of Christian Burial Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic church Scottsbluff. Viewing Tuesday and Wednesday 10-9 at funeral home. Burial East Lawn Cemetery Minatare, NE. Rosary Wednesday 7:00 P.M. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral home 4040 A Street. Memorials to St. Jude's children's Hospital. Arrangements by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com