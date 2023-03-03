Beatrice “Bea” Stafford McDaniel
February 8, 2023
Beatrice “Bea” Stafford McDaniel entered the loving embrace of the Lord on February 8, 2023 at the age of 89 in the care of Good Shepherd Lutheran Community in Blair, NE. Bea was born in Jackson County, OH, lived primarily in Chillicothe, OH where she retired from GE. She retired to Lincoln, NE to be near her daughter Rebecca's family.
She was preceded in death by her parents Oscar Allen Brown and Artie Marie Valentine, siblings; Oscar Eugene, Russell, Larry, William, Doyle Emerson, Edwin James, and Peggy K.L. (George) Steele, her son Timothy Brown, and her husband Charles McDaniel.She is survived by her sister Linda (Larry) Griffin, her children Rebecca Marie Renee Brown-Schmeichel and Michael Brown, grandchildren; Jay, Ashley, Enoch, Jesse and Candice, and her great-grandchildren Nathaniel, Xander, Novalee, Madlyn, Elias and Ella.