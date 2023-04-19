Beatrice A. Kitto

April 18, 1939 - April 16, 2023

Beatrice A. Kitto, age 83, 11 months, of Proctor, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023 at Miller-Dwan Hospital in Duluth. She was born April 18, 1939 in Virginia, MN, the daughter of Cleophus and Lillian (Ollikkala) Coffey. She graduated from Proctor High School in 1957, and also from the University of Minnesota-Duluth in 1980. Beatrice also had a degree in Theology from United Methodist Seminary in New Brighton, MN.

Beatrice was united in marriage to Alan Kitto Sr. in October of 1957. She worked at Fond du Lac Reservation Human Social Services and also as a United Methodist Associate Minister. Beatrice was a very outgoing and strong believer in Christ. She was an advocate for Women's rights, and fought for abused women in her work. Beatrice marched with Women Against Guns in Washington D.C. She assisted ministers in various denominational churches, Lutheran, Methodist, Presbyterian, and Native American Churches. She was part of a organization to council the Mayor of Duluth on minority rights. She also managed the food shelf in St. Paul for the seminary. Beatrice enjoyed gardening, rummage sales, walking, traveling and church activities.

Beatrice was preceded in death by parents; son, Alan Kitto Jr.; daughter-in-law, Mary Kitto; grandson, Isaac Wakiyan Duza Watterson; and a son-in-law, Jim Brofel. She is survived by her husband, Alan Kitto Sr.; children, Gail (Charles “Chip”) Watterson, Joseph Kitto, and Amy Lou Kitto McArdell; grandchildren, Levi Watterson, Zachary Kitto, Ian Cooke, Brandon Kitto, Robert Cooke, and Nigel Cooke; 8 great-grandchildren; siblings, Kenneth Coffey, Iris (Jerry) Korhonen; numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Nelson Funeral Care from 5:00-7:00 p.m. The visitation will resume on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until the 5:00 p.m. funeral service at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Cloquet. A dinner and time of fellowship will follow at the Fond du Lac Reservation Cultural Center, 1713 Mizhakii Rd.

There will also be a 12:00 noon meal on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at the Our Most Merciful Savior Guild Hall in Santee, Nebraska, followed with a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at the Our Most Merciful Savior Church in Santee. Inurnment service will follow at the Santee Cemetery. Arrangements are with Nelson Funeral Care of Cloquet.