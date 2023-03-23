Basil W. Conry, 84, of Lincoln passed away on March 22, 2023. Former Owner Nelson Cleaners at 33rd & A Street. Survivors include wife Sharon of 62 years, Daughter Kimberly (Steven) Schmidt, Son Timothy Conry (Kristi Pete), 3 grand-children Ethan (Kelsey) Schmidt, Matthew (Kortney) Schmidt, Emily Conry and great grandchildren Lunesa Schmidt and one on the way. Sister Mary Ann (John) Waite. Many nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by Parents and brother and sister.

Visitation will be Friday 10am to 8 pm at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home followed by a Rosary at 6:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, March 25 at 10:30am at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 735 South 35th Street. Memorials to St Jude's Children's Hospital and Sacred Heart Catholic Church-2218 Binney St., Omaha, NE 68110. Condolences can be sent to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.