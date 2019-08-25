Bart O. West
March 19, 1954 - August 14, 2019
Bart was born March 19, 1954 to Burt E. and Willa M. (Irland) West in Syracuse. The family moved to Lincoln in 1959. Bart attended Lincoln Northeast High School and Southeast Community College, where he earned an Associate of Applied Science, with distinction in Machine Tool Technology. He worked many years as a machinist and started his own business repairing precision measuring tools.
Bart is survived by his wife Brenda, daughter Caira (Jared) Anderson and son Jesse, all of Lincoln. He is also survived by sister Lynda (Al) Anderson of Kingman, Ariz., and brother Bryan West of Lincoln. Also many cousins, aunts, nieces, nephews and friends.
A remembrance will be scheduled at a future date. Memorials to Habitat for Humanity and The Monarch Hospice.
