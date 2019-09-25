May 17, 1945 – September 23, 2019
Barbara Webel, age 74, of Lincoln, passed away September 23, 2019. She was born May 17, 1945 to John and Virginia Sipma in Portland, Maine.
Preceded in death by parents and husband, Bill Webel. Survived by daughter, Becky Ziebarth; sons, Greg (Traci) Webel and Kevin (Michele) Webel; grandchildren, Cara Werner, Lindsey Webel, Tommy Christenson, Christian Webel, Laci Webel, McKenna Webel, McKensi Webel and Frankie Kohn; 7 great grandchildren.
Visitation Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 4-8pm and Funeral Service Friday, September 27, 2019 at 3pm all services at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street, Lincoln. Condolences: lincolnfh.com.
