July 22, 1929 - November 8, 2019

Barbara Vokoun, age 90, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Friday November 8, 2019. Barbara was born July 22, 1929.

Visitation: Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512. Funeral service: Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. lincolnfh.com

