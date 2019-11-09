July 22, 1929 - November 8, 2019
Barbara Vokoun, age 90, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Friday November 8, 2019. Barbara was born July 22, 1929.
Visitation: Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512. Funeral service: Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. lincolnfh.com
