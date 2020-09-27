× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 22, 1932 - September 20, 2020

Barbara P. Solomon, 88, of Lincoln, passed away September 20, 2020. Born March 22, 1932 to Robert P. Stephens and Phyllis J. Stephens (Walt) Lincoln Nebraska. Lincoln High School, Monticello College, UNL. Barbara was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. Her greatest joys were the people in her life and their animals. Her heart was huge and all who knew her carry a piece of that heart with them. She carried herself with grace and humor throughout her life and through many years of dementia.

Loving wife to Jerry Solomon and mother to Steve and Cinda. Barbara was active in many organizations (Westminster Presbyterian Church, Kappa Kappa Gamma, Junior League and PLOC to name a few). She enjoyed camaraderie with so many. She was a woman of service and stepping up when needed. She was a fierce fan of fun and humor and whether it be hosting a group or an impromptu performance was a great entertainer. She truly was a model of service and fun and living life fully.