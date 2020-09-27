March 22, 1932 - September 20, 2020
Barbara P. Solomon, 88, of Lincoln, passed away September 20, 2020. Born March 22, 1932 to Robert P. Stephens and Phyllis J. Stephens (Walt) Lincoln Nebraska. Lincoln High School, Monticello College, UNL. Barbara was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. Her greatest joys were the people in her life and their animals. Her heart was huge and all who knew her carry a piece of that heart with them. She carried herself with grace and humor throughout her life and through many years of dementia.
Loving wife to Jerry Solomon and mother to Steve and Cinda. Barbara was active in many organizations (Westminster Presbyterian Church, Kappa Kappa Gamma, Junior League and PLOC to name a few). She enjoyed camaraderie with so many. She was a woman of service and stepping up when needed. She was a fierce fan of fun and humor and whether it be hosting a group or an impromptu performance was a great entertainer. She truly was a model of service and fun and living life fully.
Her favorite words were “Love you!” and “Thank you!” On that note we have such gratitude for the caregivers that served her with love and friendship and fun outings and helped to fill her last years with fun and entertainment. Thank you thank you thank you to Kerry, Kate, Beth, Z, Trinidie, Hanna, Kennedy, Tram, Mary, and the great team at HCA. Gratitude to CHI Hospice that served her with love and comfort in her last weeks.
Preceded in death by parents and spouse. Survived by son, Steve, daughter Cinda Curry (John); grandchildren Robert and Thomas Curry, Greta Solomon, brother, Phillip Stephens (Judy); loving cousins and adoring nieces and nephews. Love you love you love you!
Private family arrangements. Memorials may be made to any organization or hospital that serves children. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com
