Barbara Louise (Claussen) Carlson

Even though Barb took great pride in her community involvement and volunteerism, Barb's great pride was her family. Barb was always loading the vehicle with her children and their friends to find the next adventure. Whether it was skiing in Colorado or ice skating on the Verdigre creek, Barb provided these new experiences to her children as an example of the importance to remain active and engaged, lessons taught to her children that they passed on to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Some of the most cherished memories came from family traditions, vacations, and reunions. Whether it was Christmas Eve in Fremont, family trips to California, Mahoney State Park, & Minnesota, or reunions in Lincoln, Omaha, or Fremont, Barb was successful in creating life-long memories.