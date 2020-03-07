Barbara Lou Kudrna

April 15, 1945 - March 4, 2020

God needed a wonderful, caring, loving nurse, so he took Barbara Lou Kudrna, 74, of Lincoln, NE on March 4, 2020 after a nine year battle with cancer. During this time Barb had a very strong and courageous attitude due to her Christian faith.

Barb was born April 15, 1945 in Roseland, NE to Christopher and Opal (Rhine) Jahn. She graduated from Blue Hill High School in 1963 and was the first in her family to attend college. She graduated as a Registered Nurse from Lincoln General School of Nursing in 1966. She quickly advanced to a top surgical nurse at the Barrows Neuro Hospital in Phoenix, AZ.

Her career continued as a surgical nurse in a heart transplant center at the Baptist Hospital in Oklahoma City, OK. This was followed by duties as a floor nurse at the hospital in Red Cloud, NE, Director of Nursing at the Red Cloud Nursing Home, and Director of Nursing at a 100 bed facility in Broken Bow, NE. Her last duty was with Becton Dickinson Company in Broken Bow as their corporate nurse. Barbara retired in 1999.