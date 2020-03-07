Barbara Lou Kudrna
April 15, 1945 - March 4, 2020
God needed a wonderful, caring, loving nurse, so he took Barbara Lou Kudrna, 74, of Lincoln, NE on March 4, 2020 after a nine year battle with cancer. During this time Barb had a very strong and courageous attitude due to her Christian faith.
Barb was born April 15, 1945 in Roseland, NE to Christopher and Opal (Rhine) Jahn. She graduated from Blue Hill High School in 1963 and was the first in her family to attend college. She graduated as a Registered Nurse from Lincoln General School of Nursing in 1966. She quickly advanced to a top surgical nurse at the Barrows Neuro Hospital in Phoenix, AZ.
Her career continued as a surgical nurse in a heart transplant center at the Baptist Hospital in Oklahoma City, OK. This was followed by duties as a floor nurse at the hospital in Red Cloud, NE, Director of Nursing at the Red Cloud Nursing Home, and Director of Nursing at a 100 bed facility in Broken Bow, NE. Her last duty was with Becton Dickinson Company in Broken Bow as their corporate nurse. Barbara retired in 1999.
Barb's hobbies included reading, traveling, playing sudoku, volunteering, especially for many of her children's and grandchildren's activities. Her ultimate hobby was her total and unconditional loving relationship with her husband, kids, grandkids and close friends. She and husband Roger were married in Red Cloud on June 20, 1975. Their marriage brought four children from Barb's previous marriage (John Davidson) into the relationship. The children were immediately adopted by Roger. Barb and Roger were blessed with a son, Kirklin Jahn Kudrna on July 27, 1978.
Family members include her husband Roger; children Jahn Scott (Kristin) Kudrna, Auburn, Kimberly (Mike) Gallentine, Evansville, IN, Cynthia (Ken) Mehlin, Kearney and Kristin (Dan) Blume, Indianola, Kirklin (Sarah) Kudrna, Evans, GA; grandchildren Jack and Kathryn Kudrna, Bennett, Addisen Gallentine, Erin, Ashton and Ellise Mehlin, Elizabeth and Hunter Blume, Rivie Sykes, Calvin, Dean and William Kudrna; sister Eleanor (Mike) DeMaio and Connie (Jim) Sirokman; sister-in-law Pat Jahn (widow of Donald; many nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends. Preceded in death by her parents, loving brothers Doyle and Donald Jahn.
Rosary: 7:00 p.m. Monday (3-9-20) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 a.m. Tuesday (3-10-20) St. Joseph Catholic Church 7900 Trendwood Drive. Burial in the Omaha National Cemetery, Omaha, NE. Memorials to the CHI Home Health Hospice or The Monarch. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Monday with family greeting friends from 6-7 pm at Roper and Sons. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.