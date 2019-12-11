Barbara Lee Cruickshank Reifschneider 87, died December 7, 2019 in Lincoln, NE. She was born in Wahoo, NE on February 10, 1932 to Carl and Lena (Steckel) Bartak. She grew up with her older sister Joyce in West Point, NE where she attended high school and later at Wayne State Teachers College for 1 year. She was active in vocal music, band and known for love of horses, riding, and training.

She married Jim Cruickshank in 1952 and had 2 children, Steve and Nancy and enjoyed life as a stay home mom for over 20 years, she held numerous temporary part time jobs with the Lincoln Telephone Company, Nebraska State Fair and 15 years with H & R Block. She belonged to several Bridge Clubs and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She took up golf in midlife with husband Bob Reifschneider. It became all important each summer to play golf everywhere the family traveled. Barbara retired from a full time job at Novartis, husband Bob eventually died and she moved to Legacy Terrace and to Gateway Vista in 2019.