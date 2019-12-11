February 10, 1932 - December 7, 2019
Barbara Lee Cruickshank Reifschneider 87, died December 7, 2019 in Lincoln, NE. She was born in Wahoo, NE on February 10, 1932 to Carl and Lena (Steckel) Bartak. She grew up with her older sister Joyce in West Point, NE where she attended high school and later at Wayne State Teachers College for 1 year. She was active in vocal music, band and known for love of horses, riding, and training.
She married Jim Cruickshank in 1952 and had 2 children, Steve and Nancy and enjoyed life as a stay home mom for over 20 years, she held numerous temporary part time jobs with the Lincoln Telephone Company, Nebraska State Fair and 15 years with H & R Block. She belonged to several Bridge Clubs and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She took up golf in midlife with husband Bob Reifschneider. It became all important each summer to play golf everywhere the family traveled. Barbara retired from a full time job at Novartis, husband Bob eventually died and she moved to Legacy Terrace and to Gateway Vista in 2019.
Survived by son Steve (Marty) Cruickshank of Firth, Daughter Nancy (Brian) Zitek of Malcolm, stepchildren Kathy Northrup, Dave Reifschneider (Cindi Cammack) Bill Reifschneider and Bob (Kaye) Reifschneider. Grandchildren Katie and Ben Cruickshank, Tony ( Marcia) and Tyler (Jessica) Doran. 3 Step Grandchildren, 7 Great Grandchildren, and Sister Joyce Brown and special Steve Reyna.
Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday December 16, 2019 at the Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home 6800 South 14th Lincoln. Visitation will be Sunday December 15 from 4p.m.- 6 p.m. at the funeral home with the family present. Memorials are suggested to the Capitol Humane Society, 2320 Park Boulevard ,Lincoln, NE 68502. Condolences online at www.lincolnfh.com