Barbara L. Barnes
November 3, 1938 - September 27, 2020

Barbara L. Barnes, 81, of Lincoln, died on September 27, 2020. Mrs. Barnes was born Barbara Lou on November 3, 1938 to Vernon & Annalene (Evans) Strong on a farm in Madison County, NE. Barbara grew up and graduated from O'Neill High School. She was united in marriage to Wayne Barnes on June 16, 1957.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne; siblings, Sam Strong & Sharron Zakrzewski. Survived by her daughter, Zoe (Dave) McManaman; granddaughter, Brianna McManaman.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. Interment will be 1:30 PM on Friday, October 2, 2020 in the O'Neill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to York Does Scholarship Fund or the Lincoln Animal Ambassadors. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.

