April 11, 1932 - January 11, 2020

Barbara L. Ballard Bell, 87, of Lawrence, KS, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in Vesta, NE on April 11, 1932, daughter of George Lyman Ballard and Naomi Nell Wilcox Ballard. They preceded her in death. She attended school in Burr, NE, graduating in 1949. She then attended Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, NE. She studied Education and obtained her teaching license. She went on to teach in Burr, NE and other communities in Nebraska and Kansas.

She was united in marriage to Warren J. Bell on June 7, 1953 in Douglas, NE. He precedes her in death. Barbara and Warren were the loving parents of four children. Following several moves within the state of Nebraska for Warren's school administrative positions, the couple finally made their home in Lawrence, KS. She taught school for several years before becoming the Director of the United Child Development Center in Lawrence, KS. During her tenure there, she touched the lives of many children and mentored many young teachers. She retired in 1992.