November 14, 2019
Barbara Kay Sandberg Krzycki, 77, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on November 14, 2019 at her home in Lincoln, NE. A native of Hershey, NE, Barbara attended Star School, south of Hershey and Hershey High School. Barb had two children, Jim Pelton and Brenda Pelton Ringgold with her first husband, Jimmy Roy Pelton. She married Ted Krzycki of Elba, NE in 1972. Barb and Ted lived in Grand Island, NE, where she worked as a 911 Dispatcher. In 1987, they moved to Lincoln and she later worked for Gallup and Home Instead Senior Care. Barbara enjoyed family, friends and church activities all her life and could be counted on to take care of anyone in need. She enjoyed traveling and joined her husband Ted on his over-the-road trucking journeys as well as visiting her children and grandchildren in Germany and Texas.
Barbara will be greatly missed by her husband Ted, and her children, Jim (Sandy) Pelton and Brenda (Andy) Ringgold, Lincoln. She is also mourned by her brother, Gary Sandberg, Seattle WA, and her sister Mary Sandberg Werner, Lincoln. Barbara will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren: Anna (Jeovany) Zelaya, Omaha, NE, James (Alyssa) Pelton, Joel (Rachelle) Pelton, Sam (Katie) Pelton, Micah (Christa) Pelton, Luke Pelton, Briana Ringgold all of Lincoln, Second Lieutenant Drew (Jennifer) Ringgold, Ft. Benning, GA, Brett (Quinn) Ringgold and Braedyn Ringgold, Austin, TX, and her great-grandchildren: Jaemily, Ella, Elijah, Hayden, Stryder, John-Mark, Everett, Annie, Gideon, Royal, Branson and Sídney.
She is also mourned by nieces and nephews, Carolyn Werner and fiancé Dan Emken, Lincoln, Vanya Sandberg, Michael Sandberg, and Sara Werner, of Seattle, WA, and her sisters-in-law, Rita Prince, Omaha, NE, Vi Wray, Grand Island, NE, Rose Kosmicki, Des Moines, IA and Joan Nielsen, Lodi, CA and brother-in-law, Frank Kriski, Kansas City, MO, as well as many other nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents Malcolm and Irene Sandberg, and her sister-in-law Esther Sandberg.
A memorial service will be held at Indian Hills Community Church, 1000 S. 84th, Lincoln, NE at 10:30 a.m. on November 30, 2019. Memorials may be made to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital Transitional Care Unit or HoriSun Hospice.