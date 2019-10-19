June 3, 1947 - October 15, 2019
Barbara Jeanne Lyles passed from this life on October 15, 2019. Barbara was born in Cleveland, OH on June 3, 1947 to Helen and Charles Wesley Lyles, Jr. She attended Grace Wilday School in Roselle, NJ and George Mason Center in Arlington, VA. Barbara worked at the Sheltered Occupational Center in Arlington, VA. and Fairfax Opportunities Unlimited in Springfield, VA.
Since moving to Lincoln in 1985, her employment has been with the Lancaster Foundation for Mental Retardation and Community Alternatives of Nebraska. On October 1, 2012 she started at a day center with Region V Services at Plaza Connections. She volunteered for Bryan Hospital, Tabitha Meals on Wheels and for other Tabitha projects and the Red Cross.
Barbara's greatest joys were her family, church, attending plays, holiday celebrations, traveling and playing her huge collection of Elvis music. Her travels with her mother took her to Germany, Australia, Hawaii, Alaska and Canada, but she especially enjoyed bus trips to Branson, MO.
She was a member of First Lutheran Church, Friendship Force and Friendship Club of Lincoln City Parks and Recreation. Barbara's smile, love of life, laughter and compassion form her legacy.
She is survived by her mother; cousins, Jim and Linda Lukesh, of Lincoln; Rick and Deanna Huggins, of Plano, TX; Larry and Denise Schreiber, of Central City, NE; John and Robin Efta, Gregory Schreiber and Kirk Schreiber, all of Columbus, NE; Ron Wetzel of Silver Spring, MD; and Mary Lou Lyles of Murray, KY.
Barbara was preceded in death by her father; grandparents, Emil and Augusta Schreiber and Flora and Charles Wesley Lyles Sr.; aunts and uncles, Merlin Schreiber, Paul and Ruby Schreiber, Fred and Marilyn Schreiber; Pat and Charleen O'Brian, Hal and Dorothy Lyles and Clint and Loma Cox.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 20, at Roper and Sons South Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive (40th and Yankee Hill) from 2-8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m. Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, October 21, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 6001 A Street, Lincoln, NE with pastor Dan Warnes officiating. Burial to follow at Roselawn Cemetery, Columbus, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First Lutheran Church or to Plaza Day Care Center. Condolences may be left online at roperandsons.com