May 22, 1928 - October 22, 2020
Barbara Jean Ertl was born on May 22, 1928 in Nebraska City and passed away on October 22, 2020 in Lincoln. She was preceded in death by her parents Norman and Margaret Ertl, and her brother Don Ertl.
Visitation will be on Wednesday October 28 from 12:00-6:00 at Butherus, Maser & Love (4040 A Street.) A graveside service will be on Thursday October 29 at 11:00 AM at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.