Barbara Jean Elam, 77, of Lincoln, died on December 16, 2020. Mrs. Elam was born March 18, 1943 to Max & Leora (O'Donnell) Loofe in Davey, NE. Barbara worked for Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph for 35 years. Preceded in death by her parents. Survived by her husband, Larry; children, Teresa (Kenny) Richter, John (Tiff) Elam, Mike Elam (Billi Hunt); eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Barbara's Life will be 10:00 AM on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. At the request of the Elam family there will be no public viewing/visitation. Barbara's wishes were for cremation. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.