Barbara Jean (Brink) Buckman
Bellevue, January 4, 1954 - January 20, 2020
Service information
Jan 24
Visitation
Friday, January 24, 2020
1:00PM-9:00PM
Roby Funeral Home
346 Ave. A
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
Jan 25
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
10:00AM
Roby Funeral Home
346 Ave. A
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
