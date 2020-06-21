July 21, 1936 - June 18, 2020
Barbara J. Roth, 83, of Lincoln, died on June 18, 2020. Mrs. Roth was born July 21, 1936 to Mervin E. & Genevieve L. (Rosburg) Wilson in Creighton, NE. Barbara graduated from Osmond High School and was retired after working 25 years as a secretary for the Nebraska National Guard.
Preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Gary Wilson. Survived by her husband Eugene; children, Tom (Marcie) Roth, Todd (Shelly) Roth, Troy Roth, Terry Roth, Gina Petrie (Korey Wood); nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 AM on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at North American Martys Catholic Church. Fr. Brian Connor will Celebrate. Private burial with family will take place at a later time. Visitation will be 4:00P-6:00P on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. Memorials are suggested to the church or the Lincoln East Rotary Club. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.
