Barbara J. Roth

Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM on Wed, June 24, at North American Martyrs Catholic Church. Private burial at a later time. Visitation 4-6 PM on Tues, June 23, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Memorials are suggested to the church or the Lincoln East Rotary Club. www.bmlfh.com.