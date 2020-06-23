Barbara J. Roth
View Comments

Barbara J. Roth

{{featured_button_text}}

Barbara J. Roth

June 18, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM on Wed, June 24, at North American Martyrs Catholic Church. Private burial at a later time. Visitation 4-6 PM on Tues, June 23, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Memorials are suggested to the church or the Lincoln East Rotary Club. www.bmlfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of Barbara Roth, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News