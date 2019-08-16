Barbara J. Ravnan

September 13, 1927 - July 31, 2019
Barbara Jane Ravnan, 91, died July 31, 2019 in Spokane, WA. She was born to Willis and Sarah (Conner) Puckett on September 13, 1927 in Chicago Heights, IL.
Barbara graduated from Bloom Township High School in Chicago Heights, IL, and received Bachelor of Music and Master of Music degrees from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL.
She married Audun Johan Ravnan on September 2, 1950 in Evanston, IL, and they were long-time residents of Lincoln. Barbara was a piano instructor and a tireless supporter of the arts. She was active on several boards of directors in Lincoln including the Lincoln Arts Council, the Lincoln Symphony Orchestra, and Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music.
She was honored for her contribution to the arts in Lincoln with the Mayor's Arts Award in 1988. Barbara was also active in animal welfare and was a charter member of the Coalition for Pet Protection, sharing the Coalition's Animal Recognition Award with Audun in 2003.
Barbara is survived by daughters Ellen Marie Ravnan of Centennial, CO; Kari Lise Ravnan (Vidar Brenden) of Oslo, Norway; Julie Britt Ravnan (Michael Ebinger) of Spokane, WA; step-grandsons Carl Ebinger of Spokane, WA, and Timothy Ebinger of Phoenix, AZ. She is also survived by brother-in-law Geir Ravnan (Sigfrid Ravnan) of Bergen, Norway; brother-in-law Henri Qvamme (Jytte Pederson) of Dragør, Norway; and sister-in-law Gerda Ravnan of Oslo, Norway. She is preceded in death by her husband, Audun (2009); sister-in-law Johanna Kårstad (1989); and brother-in-law Herold Ravnan (1997).
Gifts in memory of Barbara may be made to the Audun & Barbara Ravnan Piano Student Support Fund (#01104680) at the University of Nebraska Foundation. Donations may be made online at nufoundation.org or checks payable to the NU Foundation may be sent to University of Nebraska, PO Box 82555, Lincoln NE 68501-2555. Include the fund name or number on the memo line. Memorial service August 21 12:30 pm at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Ravnan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.