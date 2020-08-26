 Skip to main content
Barbara J. Moore
September 17, 1928 - August 22, 2020

Barbara J. Moore, 91, of Lincoln, passed away August 22, 2020. Born September 17, 1928 in Burr Oak, KS to Amos and Arie (Smith) Callahan. Barbara was formerly department manager at Shopko.

Family members include her daughter Judy Johnson, Brighton, MI; son-in-law Jerry Deichert, Omaha; grandchildren Kathryn (David) Barry, Lincoln, Meagan Deichert, LaVista, Sean and Jason Johnson, Brighton, MI; great-grandchildren Dexter and Rachel Barry, Haven Johnson; sisters Shirley Huff, Shelton, JoAnn Hunt, Anchor Point, AK; brothers Lyle Callahan, Park City, KS and Curt Callahan, Lynch. Preceded in death by her parents, daughter Patricia Deichert, brothers Gordon, Boyd and Lloyd, sisters Blanche and Beverly.

Private family service will be held at a later date. Inurnment of ashes will be in the Resurrection Cemetery, Omaha, NE. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

