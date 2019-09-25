{{featured_button_text}}

February 13, 1943 - September 23, 2019

Barbara J. Moon, 76, of Lincoln, died on September 23, 2019. Mrs. Moon was born February 13, 1943 to Gerald & Johanna (Zimmerman) Bowen in Beatrice, NE. Barbara was a horse trainer for years and also worked in sales. She dearly loved all animals and would have never walked away from one in need.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray. Survived by her daughter, Valeria (Ricky) Vanmeveren; siblings, Michael (Tonya) Bowen, Tamera Sawicz; nieces and nephews; lifelong and dear friend, Carol Cotton.

A Private committal service will be held in Wyuka Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Wildlife Federation. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510.

