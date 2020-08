Barbara J. Leners, 81, of Lincoln, passed away at home on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Born November 30, 1938 to Walter and Grace (Hayes) Jenkins in Sioux City Iowa. Former co-owner of Virg's Garage.

She is survived by her daughters, Grace (Duncan) Ellis, Brenda O'Brien, and Patti (Tom) Pierson; son Bill (Michelle) O'Brien; grandchildren Jeremie Wunderlich, John Wunderlich, Rob Ellis, Stephanie Foreman, Chuck O'Brien, Barbie O'Brien, Courtney Muloney, Melissa O'Brien, Caitlin O'Brien-Stara, Bailey O'Brien-Stara, Megan Obrien-Stara, Hannah Hines, Rachel Pierson, and 23 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters Wanda (Joe) Bronner, Regina Sevier; sister-in-law Judy Leners, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Harvey Jenkins; brother-in-law Larry Leners, and her beloved husband Virgil G. Leners. You best believe he got an earful when they were reunited.