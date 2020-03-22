Barbara J. Lautzenheiser, FSA, FCA, MAAA

November 15, 1938 - March 10, 2020

Barbara Jean Ida Lautzenheiser, 81, of South Glastonbury passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was the widow of Gene R. Strauch. Barbara was born on November 15, 1938 in La Feria, TX to the late Fred and Verna (Springer) Lautzenheiser. Barbara grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska and graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1960 with a double major B.A. with High Distinction in Mathematics and Science.

Barbara began her career in 1960 as an actuarial trainee with Bankers Life Nebraska and rose to the position of Vice President and Actuary. In 1980, she became Senior Vice President in charge of the actuarial, underwriting, corporate accounting, planning and taxes, and reinsurance departments of Phoenix Mutual Life Ins. Co. in Hartford, CT. In 1984 Barbara became the first woman to head a major insurance company in the US when she became President and Chief Operating Officer of Signature Group's three insurance companies (Montgomery Ward Life Insurance Company, Montgomery Ward Insurance Company and Forum Insurance Company), in Schaumburg, IL. In 1986, Barbara returned to Hartford, CT and began her own highly successful actuarial consulting business, Lautzenheiser & Associates, of which she was owner and principal until 2018.

