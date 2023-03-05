Barbara J (Blair) Shively

October 20, 1964 - March 2, 2023

My mom, my sister, my friend, my wife; you are so loved. You will endure in our memories. Rest In Peace my Love.

Barbara Jean (Blair) Shively passed away on 03/02/2023 after a long and courageous battle with ovarian cancer at her home in Hickman surrounded by her family.

Barb filled her life with family activities, always a part of the many things going on; from basketball to baseball, keeping books and hosting the original "coaches corner" with her husband, son and nephew.

She was an avid walker; many times trekking five, 10, even 15 miles in a single outing, well into the hundreds, if not thousands of miles. She enjoyed hanging out with her guys, brothers & sisters, reading, and was an exceptional cook and baker of some of the most revered treats. Barb became a grandma to a beautiful girl, who was the light of her life for the last two years.

Barb held her position with Cattle Bank & Trust with high regard and had many special relationships with her work family.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Shirley and Roland Blair. She is survived by her husband (Patrick), son (Kaleb), granddaughter, several brothers and sisters, in-laws and a host of great friends.

A living celebration of life was held with family and close friends prior to Barb's passing. Many fond memories were recalled with lots of good food, good company and good conversation. Memorials in care of the Shively family. Please no plant or floral arrangements.