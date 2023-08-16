Barbara G. Benes

February 28 1947- August 13 2023

Barbara G. Benes of Valparaiso passed away Sunday August 13. Barbara was born February 28 1947 in David City Nebraska, she was the daughter of Francis (Bohac) & John Polivka.

Barbara married Raymond Benes on May 8 1971. Barbara and Raymond had two sons, Tim and Lee Benes.

In her younger years she enjoyed raising chickens, ducks and geese on their farm a few miles southeast of Valparaiso. In her later years she enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents John & Frances Polivka. Brothers John, Theodore & Ernest Polivka. Brother-in-law Ambrose Lempka. Sister-in-law Evelyn (Hromas) Polivka.

Barbara is survived by her husband Raymond Benes. Son Tim Benes, wife Angela (Reed) Benes, grandchildren Savanna & Eli Benes, Madison Sinclair, partner Adam Caller & great grandchild Nora Caller, Breanna Sinclair & great grandchild Clara Stewart. Son Lee Benes, wife Danielle (Arent) Benes, grandchildren Hailee & Stella Benes. Sister Adeline Lempka. Sister in-laws Bernice & Mary Polivka.

Mass of Christian burial 10am Friday August 18 2023. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm with Rosary to follow, all located at Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, 637 Iver St, Valparaiso.

Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com