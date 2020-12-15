 Skip to main content
Barbara Faye Stolp Montgomery Herout
May 1, 1932 - December 9, 2020

She is survived by her children, Suzanne (Ray) Wobken, Seward, NE, Patricia (Bill) Tomes, Seward, NE, Michael (Mary) Herout, North Platte, NE, Elizabeth (Tim) Weber, Rockford, MI, James (Linda) Herout, Omaha, NE; grandchildren, Brett (Jessica) Wobken, Andrew (Becky) Tomes, Erica Wobken, Cassandra (Jordan) Wilson, Jennifer Tobey, Stephanie (Tom) Grant, Alexandria (Lance) Pylman, Elizabeth (Adam) Bissell, Joseph (Melissa) Weber, Tyler Herout, Emily Herout, Nicholas Weber; step-grandchildren, Jessie McIntosh, Evan McIntosh; great grandchildren, Rylee Tobey, Mckenzie Wobken, Zane Wobken, Hazel Grant, Molly Grant, Amelia Grant, Sophia Pylman, Eleanor Bissel, Watson Tomes, Taelor Wilson and two on the way; brothers, Kenneth Stolp, Bill (Janice) Stolp; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation 3-7pm Wednesday, Dec 16 at Volzke Funeral Home Seward. Funeral Mass 9:30am Thursday, Dec 16 at St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church Seward.

