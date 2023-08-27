Barbara E. Morton

October 8, 1951 - August 16, 2023

Barbara E. Morton, 71, of Lincoln passed away August 16, 2023. Born October 8, 1951, in Grant, NE to Kenneth and Lois (Olmstead) Lant. She grew up in North Platte, NE and graduated from North Platte High School.

Barb received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Nebraska College of Nursing in Omaha (1973) where she was a member of the Alpha Lambda Delta Honorary. She received her Nurse Practitioner//Physician Assistant Certification from University of North Dakota College of Medicine where she served as class president. She and a colleague in the same program became the first two certified nurse practitioners in the state of Nebraska.

Barb served in many positions over the years, most recently with the Women's Clinic of Lincoln (2002-2017), and previously as co-founder and director of The Lincoln Cancer Center (1984-2002). In both positions her passion and primary focus was on providing counseling and support services to cancer patients and their families and others with mental health concerns. She also served as faculty member and nursing coordinator for the Lincoln Family Practice Residency Program until 1984, clinical Instructor for UNL College of Nursing (1983), Staff Development Instructor for Bryan Memorial Hospital (1974-1977), and Staff Nurse at Bryan Memorial Hospital (1973-1974).

Barb was a member of Oncology Nurses Society (Charter Member), American Nurses Association, Nebraska Nurses Association – Region 3, Sigma Theta Tau (Nursing Honor Society), and a Nebraska nurse practitioner legislative task force addressing implementation of nurse practitioner statutes in Nebraska.

Barb was a frequent community speaker for area workshops, seminars, university and community college classes.

Barb loved antiques and was a part time antique dealer with booths in antique malls in and around Lincoln. She spent many weekends at garage sales and auctions looking for antique treasures for her booths and personal collection. She especially loved collecting yelloware pottery and large hand carved wooden bowls. She also loved being on the water and spent many summer vacations at Lake Okoboji in Iowa.

Family members include her husband, Glenn; daughter Megan Morton, Chicago, IL; brothers Douglas (Carol) Lant, Overland Park, KS and Donald (Gaylene) Lant, Columbus.

A celebration of Barb's life will be at a later date.

Memorials to Friendship Home of Lincoln. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com