January 21, 1927 - September 13, 2019
Barbara “Bobby” Welch, 92 of Fairbury passed away September 13, 2019 at Cedarwood Assisted Living in Fairbury. She was born January 21, 1927 to Walter & Effie (Abbott) Sturm in Fairbury.
Services will be Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Fairbury. Memorials will go to the Family's Choice. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home in Fairbury is in charge of arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com
