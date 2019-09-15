{{featured_button_text}}

January 21, 1927 - September 13, 2019

Barbara “Bobby” Welch, 92 of Fairbury passed away September 13, 2019 at Cedarwood Assisted Living in Fairbury. She was born January 21, 1927 to Walter & Effie (Abbott) Sturm in Fairbury.

Services will be Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Fairbury. Memorials will go to the Family's Choice. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home in Fairbury is in charge of arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com

Sep 17
Funeral Service
Tuesday, September 17, 2019
2:00PM
First Baptist Church
9th & F Streets
Fairbury, NE 68352
