Barbara "Barbie" A. Anderson
Barbara “Barbie” A. Anderson

Barbara “Barbie” A. Anderson

April 9, 2020

Barbara “Barbie” A. Anderson, 76, of Lincoln passed away April 9, 2020. Born in 1944 to Clyde and Shirley (Sheehy) Cessna.

Survivors include Sons Brett Anderson, Matt (Tawsha) Anderson, daughter Stacy (Rob) Svoboda, grandchildren include Tyler, Elizabeth, Dakota, Raina, Jadyn, Jessica, Rayce. Great-grandchild Emarie, many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, daughter-in-law Tanya Anderson-Rinke, brother Teddy Cessna.

Because of the Co-Vid 19 virus a Celebration of Barbara's Life will be planned in the future. Memorials are designated to the family to be decided on laterButherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com

