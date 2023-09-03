Barbara (Barb) Kaye Jessen

September 10, 1947 - August 31, 2023

Barbara (Barb) Kaye Jessen passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2023, surrounded by family after a short, but hard-fought battle with cancer. Barb was born in Wahoo, NE on September 10, 1947, to Arthur and Muriel (Randell) Lubker. She is survived by husband of 57 years, Veryl Jessen; son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Beth Jessen; daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Corey Vandewege; grandchildren: Lainie and Andrew Linafelter, Lexi and Chandler Sandman, Lacey and James Kettelhake, Kinzie Vandewege and Connor Vandewege; great-grandson, Xander Linafelter; sisters: Joyce Cruickshank and Jean (Ernie) Nick; sister-in-law, Gayle Johnson; and numerous nephews and nieces and grand nephews and nieces.

Raised on the family farm south of Cedar Bluffs, Barb was the youngest of three sisters. On January 18, 1948, she was baptized and later confirmed on April 10, 1960, both at Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont. Barb went to a one-room country school before attending Cedar Bluffs High School where she met the love of her life, Veryl. She was a cheerleader and avid piano player, playing for various school events. Barb was also an accomplished seamstress, teaching herself on a treadle sewing machine.

Barb and Veryl were married on March 19, 1966, and lived in Fremont. The family moved to Lincoln in May 1967. Barb enjoyed her time at home raising her children and later continued her education at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln graduating in 1984 with a bachelor's degree. In 1990, Barb began working at Lincoln Benefit Life (Allstate) from where she retired in 2005. Barb never missed a chance to support her children's athletics and activities.

Barb served at Christ Lincoln assisting with communion preparation, women's choir and the church foundation. She also enjoyed the Community Women's Club, P.E.O., Investment Club and golfing with friends. Her love of sports continued as she and Veryl traveled all over the country to follow their grandkids' activities. They also explored the world together, cruising the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, South America and through the Panama Canal. They also enjoyed taking their family on numerous vacations over the years. Additionally, she loved Husker sports and followed them to several road games.

Barb always had a smile on her face and was excited to welcome and host friends and family into her home. Her grandchildren and great-grandson were the “light of her life”.

For full obituary, see Butherus Maser & Love website (bmlfh.com/obits)

Visitation: Tuesday, September 5, 2023, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street. Funeral Service: Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Lincoln, 4325 Sumner Street.

Memorials to: Christ Lincoln, Make-A-Wish Nebraska and Heartland Cancer Foundation.