Barbara Ann Woito

November 19, 1935 - December 26, 2020

Barb Woito, 85, of Lincoln, NE. Passed away December 26, 2020. Born Nov. 19, 1935, in Cedar Rapids Iowa, the daughter of William and Louise Vomacka. She married William Woito on September 8, 1956. She earned her Bachelors of Science in Education from Coe College. She was the center of her family. She loved spending time with family and enjoyed supporting all of her grandkids activities, music concerts, dance performances and school activities. She was the best mother/ grandmother ever.

Barb loved life and taught all of us to live life to the fullest. Over the years she was an avid tennis player, bowler and bridge player earning the Silver Life Masters bridge level. She loved to travel and go on adventures with family and friends. She loved music and dancing. She was fun loving, enthusiastic, positive and optimistic.

Barb is survived by her husband, Bill: son David Woito (Miriam) of Seattle Washington, daughters: Karen Rieners (Alan) and Lisa Petty (Marv) of Lincoln, Grandchildren: Laura Snowball (Jonny), Carrie Pizzalato (Nick), Jeff Woito, Andrew Bohnenkamp, Kelsi Reiners, Ali Joseph, Ashley Joseph and Nick Joseph. Great grandchildren: Lily Snowball, Leo, Trajan, and Octavius Pizzalato and sister in law Betty Woito. Barb was preceded in death by her parents William and Louise Vomacka.

A celebration of Barb's life will be at 10am Wednesday December 30th, 2020 at Butherus, Maser and Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street. Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday 6-8pm. Condolences and livestream link can be found at www.bmlfh.com. Memorials to Eastridge Church.