July 22, 1929 - November 8, 2019
Barbara Ann Vokoun, of Lincoln, and previously Hallam, completed her earthly life on November 8, 2019, at the age of 90.
Barb's life was filled with joy, friendship, family, laughter, and optimism fueled by her incredibly sweet and kind soul. She had only friends, no enemies, and was an abundant source of hope and support for all who knew her. She hated wasting anything, she wore things out before discarding, and her end of life was the same, which was simply caused by a long life, well lived.
Barbara was born in Hampton, Nebraska on July 22, 1929. She graduated from Sutton High School, was employed by Guenzel's as a secretary before she married Emil Vokoun in 1948. She and Emil owned and operated Vo-Acres Dairy, which included many gallons of milk and generations of beautiful and beloved Holsteins, for over 40 years until retiring to “town” in Hallam.
During retirement, Barb and Emil enjoyed gardening, canning, grandkids, cruises, Legion/Auxiliary activities, and simple pleasures of small town life. Barb was a charter member of the Hallam Legion Auxiliary Unit #294, an Honorary FFA member, member of the United Church of Christ, Hallam, and the UCC Sewing Circle.
She was a hardworking, generous, thoughtful woman of a generation where hard work, family, and kindness were abundant and valued. She will be missed by those who love her, including friends, family, and caregivers.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Frances (Hilligas) Carl, her five siblings, and her husband of 67 years, Emil. She and Emil are eternally reunited and back to enjoying gardening, polka, and kolaches together in a place where there are no garter snakes.
She is survived by her four children, Bruce (Kathy) Vokoun, David (Beth) Vokoun, Doreen (Pat) Cole, and Dan (Cori) Vokoun, ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Memorial Service: 10 am, Monday Nov. 11, 2019, Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation, Sunday, Nov 10, 3-6 pm, Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials to American Legion Auxiliary Hallam Unit #294 or United Church of Christ, Hallam, NE. lincolnfh.com