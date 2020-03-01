February 23, 2020
Barbara Ann (Kempkes) Nitz, 81, of Beatrice, passed away on February 23, 2020.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Christ Community Church, 2727 Lincoln St, Beatrice. Memorial Service will be held Friday, March 6, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Community Church in Beatrice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Arden and Barbara Nitz Softball Scholarship established through the Beatrice Educational Foundation or the Beatrice Community Hospital Hospice. Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. lincolnfh.com
Service information
Mar 5
Visitation
Thursday, March 5, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Christ Community Church
2727 Lincoln St
Beatrice, NE 68310
Mar 6
Memorial Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
11:00AM
Christ Community Church
2727 Lincoln St
Beatrice, NE 68310
Mar 6
Interment
Friday, March 6, 2020
12:00AM
Lincoln Memorial Park
6700 South 14th street
Lincoln, NE 68512
