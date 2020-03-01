February 23, 2020

Barbara Ann (Kempkes) Nitz, 81, of Beatrice, passed away on February 23, 2020.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Christ Community Church, 2727 Lincoln St, Beatrice. Memorial Service will be held Friday, March 6, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Community Church in Beatrice.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Arden and Barbara Nitz Softball Scholarship established through the Beatrice Educational Foundation or the Beatrice Community Hospital Hospice. Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. lincolnfh.com

