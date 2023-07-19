Barbara Anderson
June 22, 1948 - July 15, 2023
"How do we measure a mother? - By the degrees she has, or what she received from another? No, it's the love from her children, when she needs it the most. It's the stroke of her hair, sweet talk in her ear, and the wipe of her brow. Mammas are special - by what their babies will show."
Barbara is survived by her husband, Hal Anderson; son, Jim (Valerie) Lake; daughter, Stephanie (Ted) Harris; son, Christopher (Hannah) Anderson; step-son, John Anderson and his husband Tom Giordano; grandchildren: Hayden Lake, Avery Lake, Penelope Harris, and Elizabeth Harris; and sister, Betty Lou (Thomas) Ball.
Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 PM, Wednesday July 19, 2023, at Rudge Chapel 3600 "O" Street, Lincoln, NE, 68510. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM, on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Christ Lincoln 4325 Sumner Street, Lincoln, NE, 68506.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation https://www.cff.org/.
