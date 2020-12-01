Barbara A Verbeek, age 83, of Lincoln, NE passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. Barbara was born January 19, 1937 in Omaha, NE. When she met Ira he moved her from the big city to a little farmhouse in Firth, NE. She stood on the porch and pouted until she fell in love with the county living and soon mastered it all. She enjoyed sewing, cake decorating, gardening and worked for several years at Lakeview Nursing Home.