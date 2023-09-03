Barbara A. Duncan

Barbara A. Duncan entered her eternal rest on Friday, September 1st, 2023, at the age of 82. Barbara retired as a receptionist from the University of Nebraska Student Union.

Barbara was the wife of Charles; mother to Patty Reinhardt (Mark), Penny Asher (Keith) and Bill (Desiree) Duncan; and nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren, and sister-in-law, Mary Lee Duncan.

Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Charles; parents, Dick and Audrey (Jarvis) Story; her parents in-law, William and Mary Duncan; two brothers-in-law: Jack (Virginia) and Robert Duncan.

A Celebration of Life for Barbara will be at Capitol City Christian Church in Lincoln, services pending.

No visitation. Memorials to Capitol City Christian Church or donor's favorite charity.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com