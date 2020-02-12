Barbara A. Butts, 86, of Lincoln, passed away February 7, 2020. Born December 17, 1933 in Fairbury, NE to William and Amy (Neiderhouse) Heiser. She was a graduate of Lincoln Northeast High School. Barb was employed at Northeast High for many years and enjoyed working with the students there. She also volunteered as a teacher's aide at Havelock Elementary school. Barb enjoyed bowling, playing cards and especially camping. She made the best homemade runzas. Barb was a member of the Red Hat Society.