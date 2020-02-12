December 17, 1933 - February 7, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Barbara A. Butts, 86, of Lincoln, passed away February 7, 2020. Born December 17, 1933 in Fairbury, NE to William and Amy (Neiderhouse) Heiser. She was a graduate of Lincoln Northeast High School. Barb was employed at Northeast High for many years and enjoyed working with the students there. She also volunteered as a teacher's aide at Havelock Elementary school. Barb enjoyed bowling, playing cards and especially camping. She made the best homemade runzas. Barb was a member of the Red Hat Society.
Family members include her sons Greg E. (Maria Abella) Butts, Dallas, TX, Steve (Nancy Chapman Heiser) Heiser, Lincoln, NE; her granddaughter Madeleine Heiser, Omaha, NE; Sisters Jean Heiser, Lincoln, NE, Pat Snyder, Arapahoe, NE; and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Bob Butts.
The celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials to Lincoln City Mission or American Heart Association. Condolences online at roperandsons.com