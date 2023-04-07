Bailey Tianna Salisbury

September 17, 2000 - April 2, 2023

Bailey Tianna Salisbury, 22, of Lincoln, passed away on 4/2/2023 in Lincoln. Bailey was born Lincoln to John and Denotta Salisbury on 9/17/2000. She went to high school at Lincoln Northeast High. She worked in Custodial at Bryan West, later in the infant care for Kindercare. She was a retired veteran that served in the Army and was ranked as a Specialist E-4. She received several awards.

Bailey was in Taekwondo and Ballet as a child, Daddies Tiny Dancer. Later she'd become an academic that enjoyed sports, mostly Basketball which she played for 3 years at Lincoln Northeast. Most of all she was our glamorous sassy star that loved to sing and dance. If ever there was a camera around, she was always ready, in frame, bright eyed beauty. Her playful humor matched with her contagious laugh was a joy to everyone she knew. Her love language was a good old-fashioned prank, or a good home cooked meal made with love. A creative soul that expressed herself through arts & crafts, painting especially. Bailey also had a love for camping, fishing, and swimming.

Bailey is preceded in death by Grandmother Rose Marie Kempkes, Grandfather William E Salisbury Sr, Grandmother Merrilee J Rader, Biological mother Kimberly Gearhart. Bailey is survived by her parents, Johnny and Denotta Salisbury, Sister Brandi (T.J) Swanson, Brother Brandon Salisbury, Nephew Kaiden Scharfen, Niece Kailynn Swanson, Nephew Kamden Swanson, Grandpa Jerry Rader, Two Pets Franklin and Pricilla, many Aunts, Uncles, and extended family.

The family of Bailey wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Bryan West.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. Tuesday 4/11/2023 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday 4/11/2023 at Lincoln Memorial with Pastor Larry Tolen of Cheney United Methodist. Arrangements are by Lincoln Memorial. Memorials may be given to PTSD & Suicide Prevention The family of Bailey wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Bryan West.