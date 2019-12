Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Babe Drevo, 79, of Crete, Nebraska, passed away December 13, 2019 in Wilber. Services: Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete. Visitation: Tuesday from 5 7 PM at the funeral home. Please visit www.kunclfh.com