B. “Brad” Manes, 61 years of age, of Lincoln passed away at Bryan Medical Center East Thursday morning, September 24, 2020. Most recently he installed residential HVAC for Greens Furnace and Plumbing. Survivors include his wife Julie of Lincoln; daughter Paige Manes and her friend Matt Hellbusch of Omaha; 2 brothers, 2 sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore. Viewing: Sunday from 12:00-9:00 PM with the family greeting friends from 5-7:00, and on Monday from 9:00 until service time at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home. The family requests that masks be worn at any of the public events listed and casual attire is welcomed. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge.