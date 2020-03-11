February 13, 1925 - March 7, 2020
Ava Marilyn Schlosser 95 died Saturday, March 7th, 2020 in Syracuse Nebraska. Born in Verdon Nebraska February 13th, 1925 to Henry and Matilda Mez. She was preceded in death by her Parents, and Husband Robert. Ava is survived by son Jim and many friends.
Funeral Service 10:30 am Thursday, March 12th, 2020, Pastor John Cotton, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 607 South Randolph Street, Weeping Water. Visitation one hour before the service. Interment Steele Cemetery, Fall City, Nebraska. Condolences or tributes www.hammonsfs.com. Hammons Family Funeral Services, Weeping Water, entrusted with the arrangements
Service information
Mar 12
First Visitation
Thursday, March 12, 2020
9:30AM-10:30AM
St Paul Lutheran Church
607 S. Randolph Street
Weeping Water, NE 68463
Guaranteed delivery before the First Visitation begins.
Mar 12
Service
Thursday, March 12, 2020
10:30AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
607 South Randolph Street
WEEPING WATER, NE 68463
