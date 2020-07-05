May 28, 1958 - July 1, 2020
Auxilladora “Dora” Bianco, age 62 years, of Seward, born May 28, 1958, passed away July 1, 2020.
Visitation: 1 – 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 6, with the family receiving friends from 6:30 – 8 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Private family celebration of life: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Graveside service and inurnment: Seward Cemetery with Military Honors by the U.S. Navy. Memorials: American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com
