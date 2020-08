Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Austin “Bella” Tierney, age 23, is survived by father, Les Tierney; mother, Kelli Upson; sisters, Dominique Tierney, Tanyka Collins, Latisha Collins, Amber (Nathan) Tierney-Vaughn and Angela Tierney; many nieces and nephews. Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date.