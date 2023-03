August F. Wendelin, of Hallam, passed away March 24, 2023 at Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln at the age of 98. Funeral Service: Tuesday, March 28, at 10:30 AM at St. John Lutheran Church in Kramer. Visitation: Monday from 5 – 7 PM at Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete. (Family will not be present). Please visit www.kunclfh.com