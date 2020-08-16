Audrey Marie (Bell) Longsine, age 90, of Beaver City, NE, passed away on August 6, 2020 at the Beaver City Manor/Assisted Living Facility. She was born on December 10th, 1929 to John Franklin and Cleatta Marie (Austin) Bell in Burr Oak, KS. She married Edward M. (Jack) Longsine on December 22, 1950 in Concordia, KS. Prior to making their home on a farm south & east of Hendley, NE for 20 plus years, they lived in Alma, Orleans & Superior, NE and Coos Bay, OR. Audrey devoted her life to caring for her husband and her "brood" (her word) of children, bottle feeding livestock, growing a huge garden and canning anything that could be canned. In 1976 they moved into Beaver City where she enjoyed her neighbors and friends. In 2010 she moved into the Beaver City Manor/Assisted Living Facility.