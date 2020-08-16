December 10, 1929 - August 6, 2020
Audrey Marie (Bell) Longsine, age 90, of Beaver City, NE, passed away on August 6, 2020 at the Beaver City Manor/Assisted Living Facility. She was born on December 10th, 1929 to John Franklin and Cleatta Marie (Austin) Bell in Burr Oak, KS. She married Edward M. (Jack) Longsine on December 22, 1950 in Concordia, KS. Prior to making their home on a farm south & east of Hendley, NE for 20 plus years, they lived in Alma, Orleans & Superior, NE and Coos Bay, OR. Audrey devoted her life to caring for her husband and her "brood" (her word) of children, bottle feeding livestock, growing a huge garden and canning anything that could be canned. In 1976 they moved into Beaver City where she enjoyed her neighbors and friends. In 2010 she moved into the Beaver City Manor/Assisted Living Facility.
Preceding her in death was her husband, parents, four brothers: Dallas, Max, Jim & Basil, one sister, Thelma; son, Lonnie and grandsons, Jason Sibley and Troy Longsine. She leaves to mourn, three sons: Gregg (Jan) Longsine of Olathe, KS, Marc R. (Sue) Longsine of Hendley, NE, and Brett Longsine of Beaver City, NE; four daughters; Carol Sibley of Lincoln, NE, Roxy (Randy) Long of Beaver City, NE, Vicki Longsine of Lincoln, NE and Julie Longsine of Lincoln, NE, one daughter-in-law, Marty Longsine of Lincoln, NE. Grandchildren: Shelley Longsine, Jennifer Helms, Marc D., Matthew and Michael Longsine; Amanda, Olivia and Logan Longsine and Great Grandchildren; Nickolas & Abigail Longsine and Tayler Helms. Many nieces and nephews, as well as a host of extended family and friends.
Audrey chose cremation and the family is honoring her wishes with a private family scattering of her ashes at a later date. Memorials are suggested to: Sesostris Shrine/Transportation Fund-1050 Saltillo Road-Roca, NE 68450-in memory of Audrey Longsine
