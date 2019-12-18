Audrey (Luhrs) Sicner

March 31, 1934 – December 15, 2019

Audrey Sicner, 85, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019. She was born to Herman and Alma Luhrs, in Hallam, NE which was her home until she was united in marriage to Donald Sicner. They celebrated 47 years of marriage until his unexpected death in 1996. Together they had three children. Audrey was a retired teacher touching the lives of many students in Princeton and Rokeby. She was a member of St. James United Methodist Church where she was choir director of both adult and junior choirs, as well as, chairmen of the church fair booth for several years.

Family was Audrey's greatest joy in life. They vacationed 14 years together to Branson, MO where feeding the ducks was a must with the grandchildren. Audrey hosted holidays until she was 83, keeping family together with traditions and memories. Never considering herself old, Audrey was very young at heart. She was blessed with many good friends whom she shared lunch with frequently. She loved going to her grandchildren's many events as they grew up, to the casino, going on long car rides, and loved eating her meals outside.