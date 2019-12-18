Audrey (Luhrs) Sicner
March 31, 1934 – December 15, 2019
Audrey Sicner, 85, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019. She was born to Herman and Alma Luhrs, in Hallam, NE which was her home until she was united in marriage to Donald Sicner. They celebrated 47 years of marriage until his unexpected death in 1996. Together they had three children. Audrey was a retired teacher touching the lives of many students in Princeton and Rokeby. She was a member of St. James United Methodist Church where she was choir director of both adult and junior choirs, as well as, chairmen of the church fair booth for several years.
Family was Audrey's greatest joy in life. They vacationed 14 years together to Branson, MO where feeding the ducks was a must with the grandchildren. Audrey hosted holidays until she was 83, keeping family together with traditions and memories. Never considering herself old, Audrey was very young at heart. She was blessed with many good friends whom she shared lunch with frequently. She loved going to her grandchildren's many events as they grew up, to the casino, going on long car rides, and loved eating her meals outside.
Survived by daughter, Monica (Chuck) Rigoni of Lincoln and son, Marc Sicner of Omaha; grandchildren, Brandon (Laura) Rigoni, Christopher “Bud” Rigoni all of Lincoln, Kevin Sicner of Woodland Hills, CA, Kelli (Mike) Royce of Omaha, Michelle (Nick) Schuster of Omaha, Allyssa (Marvin) Peters and Ryan (Lauren) Sicner all of Las Vegas; great-grandchildren, Livia and Micah Rigoni, Saylor and Michael Royce, Brooklyn and Marvin Jr. Peters, and Londyn Sicner; daughter-in-law, Brenda Sicner of Las Vegas; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Suehla of Friend, NE and Shirley Prochazka of Lincoln; longtime friend, Bernice Bryant of Lincoln and nephews. She will be greeted in heaven by her parents; husband, Lt. Col. Donald Sicner; son, Michael Sicner; brother and infant brother; two brothers-in-law, daughter-in-law and a niece.
Memorials suggested to the family for a later designation. Funeral Service Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:00am Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street with visitation one hour prior. Condolences: lincolnfh.com