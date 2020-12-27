February 24, 1926 - December 23, 2020
Audrey Elaine Cook, a 94-year-old lady with beautiful white curly hair and a quick smile, passed away December 23, 2020 at the Ambassador Health in Lincoln, NE. She was born at home in Anoka, Nebraska on February 24, 1926, to LuElla (Wilgus) and Henry Carlson. Audrey was married to Wendell Cook on February 19, 1949 and lived on the family farm until 2016.
Audrey is survived by her daughter-in-law, Emilie Cook, grandchildren Kent (Carrie) Eikerman, Russ Eikerman, Shayna Cook, and Jeremy Cook. Great-grandchildren include Megan Eikerman and Nolan Eikerman. Preceding Audrey in death were her parents, husband Wendell, son Scott Cook, stepdaughter Gloria Eikerman, and son-in-law Gene Eikerman.
A private graveside service will be held at the Elmwood, NE cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Roper and Sons. Pastor Bob Neben will be officiating the service.