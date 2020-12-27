Audrey Elaine Cook, a 94-year-old lady with beautiful white curly hair and a quick smile, passed away December 23, 2020 at the Ambassador Health in Lincoln, NE. She was born at home in Anoka, Nebraska on February 24, 1926, to LuElla (Wilgus) and Henry Carlson. Audrey was married to Wendell Cook on February 19, 1949 and lived on the family farm until 2016.